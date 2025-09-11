Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleAustriaCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeCorporateFranceGermanyIndustrialItalyPortugalSpainUK & Ireland

German manufacturer Schaeffler hires former Colliers broker

11 Sep 2025 | 07:42 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Dirk Hoenig-Ohnsorg joins as head of corporate real estate management Europe

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Clothing, Shirt, Face

Shah on property: Hammerson’s new boss needs to take the bull by the horns

11 Sep 2025
Read

Arora teams up with Santander investment arm for £160m Hammersmith hotel deal

11 Sep 2025
Read

Ampega AM seals Paris and Brussels office purchases

11 Sep 2025
Read

Ardian and Rockfield buy first German student housing scheme 

11 Sep 2025
Read