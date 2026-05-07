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ResidentialCo-livingCommunity & Social HousingContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanySenior livingSingle-family rentalStudent Accommodation

German partners Cureus and Ditting launch Kiel living quarter project

7 May 2026 | 07:48 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Construction of 1,000-unit Wycker Höfe due to start in 2027

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