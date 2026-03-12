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CorporateAlternativesContinental EuropeGermanyPeopleResidential

German pay to rise as demand for real estate talent hots up

12 Mar 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

2025 increases were tempered and bonuses remained stable, according to Bohill Partners

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