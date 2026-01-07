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ResidentialContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

German resi market ends year strongly with €2.9bn of deals

7 Jan 2026 | 14:34 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Fourth quarter records highest transaction volume in 2025, says Lübke Kelber

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