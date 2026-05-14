NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyLeasing

German state-owned Uniper to decide on new Düsseldorf headquarters

14 May 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Michael Minarzik, Mira Kaizl

Negotiations for 25,000 sq m of office space nearing completion

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Immofinanz weighs options for €160m Düsseldorf office complex

10 Apr 2024
Read

Immofinanz seeks €600m for Düsseldorf office portfolio

3 May 2022
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Administrator launches €80m Düsseldorf sale

6 Oct 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Administrator and Sonar weigh options for 58,000 sq m Düsseldorf office

16 Jul 2025
Read