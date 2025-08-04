Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

German value-add fund closes in on €43m Düsseldorf office

4 Aug 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Michael Minarzik, Mira Kaizl

Exclusive bid for Forty-Four corresponds to 6.7% gross yield

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

BNP Paribas REIM prepares €45m Munich sale

1 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

HIH confirms €20m Düsseldorf office deal

4 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Bidders circle €300m Düsseldorf steel tower

14 May 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Administrator and Sonar weigh options for 58,000 sq m Düsseldorf office

16 Jul 2025
Read