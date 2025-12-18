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Germany outlook 2026: “It is difficult to be optimistic”

18 Dec 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny, Mira Kaizl

Country experts proceed with caution, precise picks and a call to action

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