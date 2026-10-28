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FinancingLondonUK & IrelandOfficeDevelopment

GG Capital lands £48m refinancing of Midtown office

28 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Deal comes after Sullivan & Cromwell took an additional two floors

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