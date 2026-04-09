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OfficeCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropePolandLeasing

Ghelamco signs Visa to Warsaw office scheme

9 Apr 2026 | 14:35 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Company will take up 17,300 sq m at the Bridge

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