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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeFranceInvestmentSpain

GIC and APG eye €330m Madrid and Paris hotel exits

27 May 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz, David Hatcher

Israeli investor in talks for four-star La Défense asset

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