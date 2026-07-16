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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeFranceIrelandScotlandUK & IrelandInvestment

GIC and APG seek buyer for €250m hotel portfolio

16 Jul 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Julie Cruz

The assets in Paris, Glasgow and Dublin operate under the Marriott brand

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