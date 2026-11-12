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RetailCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeFranceGermanyPolandCorporateInvestmentREIT

GIC and Frey form €400m equity partnership for retail park push

12 Nov 2026 | 07:25 | London | by Julie Cruz

Joint venture will invest up to €1bn in premium assets across Western Europe and Poland

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