NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialContinental EuropeCorporateDenmarkFranceGermanyInvestmentIrelandNordicsSpainUK & Ireland

GIC and Orange Capital progress recap talks for €4bn portfolio

24 Sep 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Robin Marriott, Amy Finch

Growth capital sought to double resi offering

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Hotel

Atrato and GIC form €300m European supermarkets joint venture

9 Sep 2026
Read
Indoors, Interior Design, Shop

GIC to push forward £500m subterranean Cavendish Square scheme

9 Sep 2026
Read

Tracy Stroh to leave GIC

1 Sep 2026
Read
Building, Office Building, Tarmac

Sovereign wealth fund backs Dream and Chancerygate's new €500m industrial JV

20 Aug 2026
Read