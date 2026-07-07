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LogisticsESGInvestmentIrelandUK & Ireland

GIC and Valor confirm €500m Irish logistics purchase

7 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Henderson Park exits Horizon Logistics Park in Dublin

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