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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeInvestmentResidentialSpain

GIC-backed Azora prepares €1.2bn sale of Iberian student platform

18 Sep 2026 | 15:40 | London | by Edith Fishta, David Hatcher

Portfolio has grown from collection of Spanish assets acquired from EQT in 2024

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