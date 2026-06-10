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GIC grows P3 by €2.5bn with portfolio transfer

10 Jun 2026 | 07:50 | London | by Robin Marriott, David Hatcher

Singaporean sovereign wealth fund optimising European logistics strategy ahead of CEO Simon Carter’s arrival

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