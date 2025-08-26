Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsInvestmentLondonSouth EastUK & Ireland

GIC joint venture buys £120m Gigha portfolio

26 Aug 2025 | 12:47 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Firm is planning to build a £500m industrial portfolio 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Hines back buying in London with £185m office swoop

26 Aug 2025
Read
City, Canal, Outdoors

Northern Horizon buys €65m Danish care home portfolio

25 Aug 2025
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Who’s going to buy £200m+ of regional offices after the summer?

21 Aug 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

DWS snaps up €80m Copenhagen resi asset

21 Aug 2025
Read