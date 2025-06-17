LogisticsLondonSouth EastUK & Ireland
17 Jun 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland
Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund is building UK platform with new operating partner
Tech firm takes Knowledge Quarter space
Crosstree buys 30,000-home strategic land business
Why the serviced apartment sector is poised for a busy summer
Royal London launches prime Liverpool retail sale
GIC strikes £120m industrial deal
Oval submits fresh plans for Manchester mixed-use scheme
Hotel operator secured at Telford’s Station Quarter
Leeds maps out 30 acre Elland Road regeneration project
Poundland rescue deal proposes halt on rent payments
Taylor Wessing recruits head of real estate disputes
Lender takes control of City office once valued at £145m
Canadian fund to put £600m+ logistics campus in play
HSBC makes offer for flex workspace at Canary Wharf
M7 secures £135m+ retail park portfolio exit
Patron Capital secures €600m investment from Mitsubishi Estate
Hines and Oaktree fire up £175m logistics sale
Colliers’ London head of international capital departs
Change at the top of Brookfield’s global real estate business
Luxury student developer launches £270m portfolio sale
Greykite launches single-family brand with £80m double purchase