NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsIrelandUK & Ireland

GIC switches managers for £1.2bn UK and Irish logistics portfolio

17 Jun 2026 | 08:20 | London | by David Hatcher

Pair of firms selected to take on assets as sovereign fund optimises strategy

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

GIC grows P3 by €2.5bn with portfolio transfer

10 Jun 2026
Read

Victor emerges in race for €500m Irish logistics campus

8 Jan 2026
Read
Machine, Concrete

New buyers circle €220m Irish logistics portfolio after Baupost deal fails

23 Apr 2026
Read
Nature, Outdoors, Sky

Sunrise plans €1bn logistics spree with new capital partner

7 Feb 2025
Read