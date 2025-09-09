Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeCorporatePeopleUK & Ireland

GIC teams up with hotels guru

9 Sep 2025 | 16:20 | London | by David Hatcher

Sector specialist leaves private equity firm after 20 years

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

KSL confirms €140m Venice hotel acquisition from Aareal 

30 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

GIC, APG and Chadha agree €400m CitizenM brand offload

19 Feb 2025
Read

Archer Hotel Capital completes £215m Hoxton hotels acquisition

22 Dec 2023
Read
Water, Waterfront, Nature

Center Parked: Brookfield halts £5bn sale

16 Nov 2023
Read