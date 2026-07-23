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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeGermany

GIC weighs €500m+ German student sale

23 Jul 2026 | 15:20 | London | by Amy Finch, David Hatcher

Sovereign wealth fund considers exit from positions overseen by two managers

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