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Policy & RegulationLondonUK & IrelandPlanningRegeneration

GLA mulls floating affordable thresholds in streamlined London Plan

16 Jul 2026 | 13:24 | London | by Alexander Peace

New rules also proposed for Green Belt development, retrofit and employment land

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