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InvestmentCorporateDevelopmentRegenerationResidentialScotlandUK & Ireland

Glasgow council explores growth fund for city centre regeneration

8 Oct 2026 | 07:58 | London | by May Agaran

Creation of a business case for an impact fund expected to complete by the end of 2026

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