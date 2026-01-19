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ResidentialScotlandUK & IrelandDevelopmentInvestmentRegeneration

Glasgow fire station site floated for sale

19 Jan 2026 | 12:14 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Port Dundas Road plot has planning consent for more than 1,250 new homes

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