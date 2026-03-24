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LogisticsSouth EastUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East

Global asset manager on the trail of £200m+ Springbox portfolio

24 Mar 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

South Africa’s Equites is selling the five-asset collection

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