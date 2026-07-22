Global Gate buys Augsburg site for €41m logistics development

LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyDevelopmentInvestment
22 Jul 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Michael Minarzik, Mira Kaizl
Brownfield plot to be revitalised by Panattoni
Greystar clears hurdle for first regional garden-style community
Cambridge mixed-use development hits the market
Federated Hermes real estate chair Chris Taylor steps down
Joint venture launches prime North East logistics hub for sale
Martley refinances and rebrands Leeds landmark
Schroders hoists for-sale sign over two regional offices
DWS restricts redemptions for open-ended real estate fund
Debenhams to retain 1.8m sq ft Lancashire logistics hub
Gardiner & Theobald inks prelet at 30 Finsbury Square
LaSalle IM hires global head of private wealth
Norges teams up with new partner for €1.5bn logistics assault
Top logistics managers and blue-chip partners hit the dating scene
Crosstree brought on for £500m Bloomsbury tower project
Mitsubishi Estate seeks partner for £800m Victoria scheme
Kovacs on property: tougher fundraising markets are prompting managers to rethink playbooks
US hospitality giant lines up £300m London hotel scheme
PJT Partners strengthens “super investors” team
Marylebone landmark put up for sale
Invesco’s build-to-rent sell-off continues with Kew scheme
Starwood builds stake in under-pressure REIT