NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyDevelopmentInvestment

Global Gate buys Augsburg site for €41m logistics development

22 Jul 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Michael Minarzik, Mira Kaizl

Brownfield plot to be revitalised by Panattoni

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Outdoors

ICG secures buyer for €22m Munich warehouse 

1 Jun 2026
Read

Global Gate acquires two German DHL facilities

2 Mar 2026
Read

Global Gate buys €19m Munich logistics centre

3 Nov 2025
Read
Outdoors, Transportation, Truck

Global Gate snaps up €22m Frankfurt furniture warehouse

5 Jun 2025
Read