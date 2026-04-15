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LondonUK & IrelandOfficeInvestment

Global Holdings rethinks £85m King’s Cross sale

15 Apr 2026 | 16:20 | London | by James Buckley

Owner back out talking to investors over Pentonville Road disposal

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