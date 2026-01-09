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FinancingIrelandUK & IrelandData centres

Global investment giant weighs in with €340m Irish data centre financing

9 Jan 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Development facility to support delivery of Kildare Innovation Campus on Dublin outskirts

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