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RetailNorth WestSouth EastUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Global investor circles £170m retail park portfolio

7 Jan 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Robin Marriott, Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Negotiations to buy collection have expanded since starting last year

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