Hotels & Leisure, Continental Europe, Distress, Financing, France, Germany, Investment, Italy, Middle East, Portugal, Spain, UK & Ireland, United States

Global Mutual Hotels' chief on steering €500m value-add platform in post-pandemic market

1 Dec 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Javier Batlle shares roadmap for new venture built from takeover of his Spanish firm

