Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

SecondariesAPACAustraliaCanadaContinental EuropeGlobalInvestmentLogisticsMiddle EastOfficeResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

Global real estate secondaries market hits record high of $24.3bn

19 Sep 2025 | 15:36 | London | by May Agaran

Multi-family and industrial assets dominated transactions, according to CBRE IM

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Build-to-rent assets hit market for £40m+

18 Sep 2025
Read

Conversant commits £150m to Castleforge London office fund

18 Sep 2025
Read

PGIM Real Estate appoints duo to global development roles

16 Sep 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

High-profile activist turns attention to listed UK real estate

12 Sep 2025
Read