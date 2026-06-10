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Global real estate shows signs of recovery as managed assets hit €3.8tr

10 Jun 2026 | 11:57 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Total assets under management rose for first time since 2021, says survey by Anrev, Inrev and Ncreif

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