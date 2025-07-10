Green Street News - Homepage
Globalworth Poland's real estate operations head steps down

10 Jul 2025 | 07:41 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Artur Apostoł will hand over his responsibilities to Rafał Pomorski and Łukasz Duczkowski

