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PeopleCorporateResidentialUK & Ireland

GLPG expands affordable housing team leadership

8 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Pankaj Vara will co-lead affordable housing alongside Josh Weir and Kate Davies

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