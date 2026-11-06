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InvestmentNorth WestUK & IrelandResidentialDevelopmentFinancingRegeneration

GMCA inks £500m Homes England partnership

6 Nov 2026 | 15:04 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Backing will help deliver over 5,000 homes and combat regional housing crisis

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