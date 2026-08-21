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LeasingLogisticsUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

GMPF's Leeds Valley Park hits full occupancy

21 Aug 2026 | 08:03 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Letting of final shed delivered a record headline mid-box rent for West Yorkshire at £10.25/sq ft

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