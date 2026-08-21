LeasingLogisticsUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East
21 Aug 2026 | 08:03 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Letting of final shed delivered a record headline mid-box rent for West Yorkshire at £10.25/sq ft
Price and Wright’s Ashen Capital doubles down on land promotion business
Deal struck for £750m London resi portfolio
Arora markets open storage sites around Heathrow
After TG Jones judgment, we may see a fairer approach to restructuring plans
Trafford Centre valuation passes £1bn as footfall rises
Green light for 425 Cambridge North homes
GMPF’s Leeds Valley Park hits full occupancy
Patrizia joint venture plans 1m sq ft Greenwich data centre
Blackstone star crosses over to Sixth Street
Q+A: Greg Goodman on not being the tortoise or the hare in the data centre race
Eastdil and Savills: how the two sides shape up
DTZi chief to lead largest UK pension fund’s property arm
$8bn US hotels giant eyes £300m+ Rosewood for London debut
£1bn+ logistics developer plots move into investment management
Whitbread to sell £150m City site
Aviva Investors submits plans for Blackstone’s London HQ
Pontegadea discreetly lands £150m BTR debut as UK portfolio hits £2.65bn
Sovereign wealth fund backs Dream and Chancerygate’s new €500m industrial JV
Oval completes £90m Mayfair office deal
Build-to-rent veterans join Curlew for new living push