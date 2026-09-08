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Hotels & LeisureDevelopmentInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

GMS Estates puts £25m Covent Garden hotel site on the block

8 Sep 2026 | 07:49 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Knight Frank appointed to market 51,000 sq ft opportunity

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