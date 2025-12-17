NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsInvestmentLondonSouth EastUK & Ireland

Go-ahead for £25m London logistics hub

17 Dec 2025 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Guy Montague-Jones

Single-let facility to be built in Borehamwood

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Urban, Architecture

Proprium and Garbe join forces for €500m German urban logistics push

1 Oct 2026
Read
Outdoors, Aerial View, Architecture

Indurent bags 200,000 sq ft Knowsley logistics letting

29 Sep 2026
Read
Outdoors, Windmill, Terminal

Montea buys €68m logistics assets in Antwerp and Frankfurt

25 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Machine

Tyre company rubber-stamps Bristol logistics deal

23 Sep 2026
Read