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Student AccommodationDevelopmentEast MidlandsRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland

Go-ahead for 610-bed Nottingham student scheme

19 Dec 2025 | 06:29 | London | by May Agaran

Vita Group to transform the former listed police headquarters and fire station buildings

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