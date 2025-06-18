Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Student AccommodationInvestmentRegenerationResidentialScotlandUK & Ireland

Go-ahead for £70m Glasgow student scheme

18 Jun 2025 | 13:58 | London | by May Agaran

Brownfield site at 138 Hydepark Street to deliver 410 beds

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Glasgow residential development site hits the market

18 Jun 2025
Read

Green light for 1,000-bed Leeds student scheme

13 Jun 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Delancey agrees £25m loan for Acton student-led scheme

9 Jun 2025
Read

Developer submits Glasgow Charing Cross regen plans

28 May 2025
Read