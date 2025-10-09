Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RegenerationHotels & LeisureInvestmentLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

Go-ahead for General Projects' Shoreditch scheme

9 Oct 2025 | 08:06 | London | by May Agaran

Mixed-use development of 185,000 sq ft to comprise offices, flats and an aparthotel

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Go-ahead given for Watford co-living scheme

1 Oct 2025
Read

X1 gets go-ahead for £45m Salford student project

5 Sep 2025
Read

General Projects secures 100,000 sq ft of lettings at Highgate Studios

20 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Go-ahead for £70m Glasgow student scheme

18 Jun 2025
Read