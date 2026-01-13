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LogisticsEast MidlandsUK & IrelandESGInvestmentRegenerationSustainability

Go-ahead given for 300,000 sq ft Loughborough industrial scheme

13 Jan 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

First phase of five units expected to be ready for occupation in final quarter of 2026

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