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Life SciencesAlternativesDevelopmentInvestmentLondonRetailUK & Ireland

Go-ahead given for Crown Estate's 100,000 sq ft Oxford science hub

20 Mar 2026 | 14:35 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Former Debenhams branch at 1-12 Magdalen Street will undergo makeover

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