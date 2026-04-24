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RetailIrelandUK & IrelandOfficeInvestment

Go-ahead given for €100m revamp of Dublin shopping centre

24 Apr 2026 | 07:57 | London | by May Agaran

Project will expand the building to eight storeys and add offices

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