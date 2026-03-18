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Co-livingLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

Go-ahead given for Hub’s Elephant and Castle co-living project

18 Mar 2026 | 11:05 | London | by May Agaran

695-unit scheme is developer’s largest co-living proposal

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