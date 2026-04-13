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Policy & RegulationLondonUK & IrelandOfficeDevelopmentPlanning

Go-ahead given for judicial review against Chinese embassy approval

13 Apr 2026 | 14:16 | London | by May Agaran

Claim filed by the Royal Mint Court Residents’ Association cleared by the High Court

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