NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

InvestmentContinental EuropeGermanyOffice

Gold Tree strikes a match with €65m Frankfurt office acquisition

1 Sep 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Matchbox in Eschborn purchased at 6.25% yield

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Israeli investor buys Hamburg office tower

23 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Israeli investor snaps up value-hit Frankfurt office from EQT

18 Feb 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Israeli investor acquires €75m Berlin retail-led asset

8 Jan 2025
Read

Patrizia sells Hamburg Oval Office to Israeli investor

14 Nov 2024
Read