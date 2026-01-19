NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Life SciencesEast of EnglandLondonSouth EastUK & IrelandAlternatives

Golden triangle's life sciences take-up increases by 42%

19 Jan 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Rise in lab space lettings is highest in Oxford

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

AI safety firm takes 82,000 sq ft at Tribeca King's Cross

27 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Leeds office take-up declines in third quarter

27 Oct 2026
Read

Manchester office take-up declines in third quarter

20 Oct 2026
Read

Bristol office market take-up hits 145,000 sq ft in third quarter

7 Oct 2026
Read