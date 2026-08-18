NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

M&ACanadaContinental EuropeCorporateFranceGermanyLeasingNew YorkUK & IrelandUnited States

Goldman agrees $410m LCN acquisition

18 Aug 2026 | 14:04 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Deal could create a leading platform in triple net lease investing

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Q+A: Stifel on taking its REIT advisory franchise into private markets

11 Aug 2026
Read
Alice_Wilcox

CBRE IM selects new head of EMEA client solutions

4 Aug 2026
Read
Door, Architecture, Building

Terms agreed for £404m Picton Property takeover

31 Jul 2026
Read

Robert Irving Burns expands into real estate finance advisory

24 Jul 2026
Read