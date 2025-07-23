FinanceLondonResidentialSenior livingUK & Ireland
23 Jul 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones, David Hatcher
Debt facility provided by alternative credit manager Arini
London ranks second for tech and AI talent
DTZ Investors pays £61m for Solihull mid-box park
Shah on property: the joys and jolts of going it alone
Goldman-backed Riverstone secures £186m refinancing of Kensington residence
KPMG extends stay at EastWest Nottingham
Lendlease secures £173m government backing for Birmingham Smithfield
Cushman promotes trio in combined APAC and EMEA business
Quintain to explore partner options as Riddell comes on board
Almost 330 hectares of London industrial land could help meet residential demand
Government intervention in retail misses the mark again
Accenture recommits to 250,000 sq ft City HQ
Investors shortlisted for £235m Manchester mall stake
Buyer found for £150m Hoxton Southwark hotel
Cushman names new UK & Ireland head
“Serious legal flaws” in Manchester council’s £42m retail park purchase
EY abandons 500,000 sq ft London office hunt
How Alti’s real estate business came crashing down
Colliers rejigs transactions division
Oryx closes debut £100m UK logistics fund
Goldman’s European debt co-head departs