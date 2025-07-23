Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FinanceLondonResidentialSenior livingUK & Ireland

Goldman-backed Riverstone secures £186m refinancing of Kensington residence

23 Jul 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones, David Hatcher

Debt facility provided by alternative credit manager Arini

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Q+A: Riverstone on changing attitudes and launching UK's most luxury later-living scheme

24 Feb 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Auriens secures £140m refinancing of London senior living scheme

16 Sep 2024
Read

Cheyne’s credit strategy secures more Adia funding

13 Mar 2024
Read

Cheyne digs deep again for £143m Billionaires’ Row financing

9 Jan 2024
Read